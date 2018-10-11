Colin Kaepernick Files To Trademark Image Of His Face, Hair

Colin Kaepernick has filed an application to trademark a black-and-white image of his face and infamous ‘fro.

According to espn.com, Kaepernick’s company Inked Flash has filed for the trademark, ‘which showed up on the website for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday but was filed last Friday, and says the intent is to use the image on everything from shampoo and hairspray to jewelry and lampshades.’

Colin Kaepernick is trying to trademark his image for the best reason pic.twitter.com/TqBWlrWLax — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 11, 2018

The filing also says the image could be used in association with “providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the field of self-empowerment and awareness to properly interact with law enforcement” as well as in association with “production of television shows and films.”

One Twitter user reacted to the news by noting: “Colin Kaepernick is the most influential figure in sports and he hasn’t played in nearly two years”

Another said: “seems like he has commercialized his protest.”

Do you this is a reasonable trademark request?

“I think it’s very smart,” trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Washington-based Gerben Law said of Kaepernick’s filing. “Nike made him relevant. Now he can monetize that and promote his movement more.”

Kaepernick had been with Nike since 2011, but the company recently re-signed him to a new deal that includes a small apparel collection and the now iconic “Just Do It” marketing campaign.

The baller turned social activist, who hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, began selling #ImwithKap items on his website last month. All profits are said to go toward Kap’s self-empowerment youth charity, Know Your Rights Camp.

