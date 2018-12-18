Russ Parr Show Trending
Cardi B Did ‘Carpool Karaoke’ And It Was Turnt, But She Still Can’t Drive

We’ve been wondering when James Corden was going to tap Cardi B for his infectious Carpool Karaoke series and apparently the time is now. Cardi and Corden cruised the streets listening to Cardi’s hits while she yelled at children out the window. (Good things of course).

During their adventurous ride, Cardi remembered a time before the fame when she struggled to get her songs on the radio. After transitioning through a medley of her hits, she jumped in the driver’s seat to practice her road skills, which didn’t go so well. She ran over several cones and had Corden clenching his proverbial pearls.

Despite going through a public separation, Cardi has been in chipper spirits as of la

Watch it all go down, above.

 

Close