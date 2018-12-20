Travis Scott Will Reportedly Perform At The Super Bowl With Maroon 5

There has been a lot of mystery surrounding who will perform with Maroon 5 at this season’s Super Bowl. Several artists like Rihanna and Cardi B have refused to do any business with the NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick. According to TMZ, the mystery has been solved and Travis Scott we be performing with Maroon 5 for the Feb. 3 performance in Atlanta.

Scott has yet to confirm the report, but if it’s true the Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be in full on “Sicko Mode” when he hits the stage.

TMZ also reported rumors that Big Boi, as well as a few others, might be making special appearances. Big Boi has collaborated with Adam Levine in the past for his 2017 single “Mic Jack,” so that would make sense.

Meanwhile, Scott’s performance comes as sort of a surprise. Maroon 5 and the Houston rapper haven’t collaborated on anything and he’s not in the same class of storied artists who usually take the Super Bowl stage, especially because his career only spans about five years. But Scott is one of the biggest and hottest artists of 2018, and an incredible live performance, so if he takes the stage it’d most likely be a great show.

