Meek Mill On 6ix9ine Arrest And Awful Prison Conditions

Meek Mill has been making waves and changing the game by advocating for prison reform for the nation’s black and brown citizens.

The rapper was released from prison in April pending an appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after he was sentenced to serve a 2 year prison stint for multiple probation violations.

When he stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood to chop it up about his new track featuring Cardi B, Meek issued a warning jailed rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine… because the feds are watching.

6ix9ine was recently arrested and hit with federal racketeering and firearms charges. He will reportedly sit in jail until his trial in Sept. 2019.

Mill says he tried to mentor the troubled hip-hop star and advised him to “stop putting that energy out. You getting money now. Nobody wanna live like that. You can’t live wit 10 security guards forever.”

Meek said he doesn’t believe Tekashi has the “influence” to order the yes-men around him to commit violence. “I think he’s a good kid. He got caught up in the Internet and trolling and things like that.”

Meanwhile, on the music tip, Meek said Cardi is featured on a track off his upcoming fourth studio album, titled “Championships,” set to drop Nov. 30.

“She’s the hottest from New York right now,” he said, before correcting himself and saying she’s “ONE OF the hottest [rappers] from New York.”

Meek clarified that he and Cardi B never recorded together in the studio, as rappers don’t make moves in that way anymore.

“That’s my friend’s wife… In our generation we don’t do that. Why I’ma be in the studio rappin’ wit yo’ wife?”

He also sat down with Ellen Degeneres to discuss prison reform.

“A lot of these things don’t make sense and everybody knows they don’t make sense but nobody focuses on changing the system,” he said.

“I used to watch @theellenshow in prison and now I’m sitting on the couch with her! Thank you!!!,” he wrote on Twitter.

