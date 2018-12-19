Watch Teaser For Killer Mike’s Netflix Series ‘Trigger Warning’

Killer Mike has secured the bag via his very own Netflix show and he’s ready to upset the masses with his controversial opinions.

“Trigger Warning” is a six-episode “subversive comedy documentary” style series in which the “Run the Jewels” will “explore the human condition” by “challenging societal expectations and conformity.”

“Trigger Warning is about examining cultural taboos and giving viewers the space to examine the ‘what ifs’ and ‘why nots’ that limit how some people move and operate in the world,” Mike said in a statement.

“In six episodes, we explore the human condition using nontraditional approaches. Not everyone will agree with my methods (and some of what we’re putting out is f*cking crazy), but this show is about embracing your freedom to challenge societal expectations and conformity. This show is if an anarchist determined the status quo.”

The series will follow Mike as he gets with the Crips street-gang and proposes that they capitalize on their appeal similar to what the Hell’s Angel Motorcycle Club have done, He’ll also dish with religious officials about why the representation of Jesus is often always white.

The six-episode series arrives on Netflix January 18.

In related Run the Jewels news, El-P recently gave an update on the duo’s upcoming fourth album.

“At the risk of losing the mystery of it all, RTJ4 will probably hit around summer time,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry if that schedule disappoints anyone but we need the time to make sure the music doesn’t.”

The rappers last released “Run The Jewels 3” two years ago.

