CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Detective Sues Netflix Over ‘Making A Murderer’ Series

Leave a comment

( Photo credit: Elise Amendola, AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former detective is suing the filmmakers who produced the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” alleging the documentary defamed him.

WBAY-TV reports that former Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Colborn filed the lawsuit Monday against filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos as well as Netflix.

Colborn helped convict Steven Avery in the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach. The 2015 “Making a Murderer” series documents the case.

Colborn contends the series was edited to make viewers think he and others planted evidence to frame Avery.

Online court records didn’t list Netflix’s attorneys as of late Monday afternoon. A message left in the company’s general media email inbox wasn’t immediately returned. An email left with Ricciardi and Demos’ media relations service wasn’t immediately returned, either.

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits
24 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Detective Andrew Colborn , lawsuit , making a murderer , Netfllix

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Urban One Honors Red Carpet: Tom Joyner

 
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close