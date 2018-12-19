Jenifer Lewis Pens Poem To Rihanna & Cardi B For Supporting Kaepernick

Jenifer Lewis penned a poetic tribute to Rihanna and Cardi B for refusing to perform during halftime at the Super Bowl in Atlanta in 2019.
“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”
“The offer and exposure would have been great for Rihanna as she’s planning a new album and tour but she stuck to what’s right in her eyes,” the Rihanna insider told Entertainment Tonight.
In a video uploaded to Instagram, Lewis congratulated the singer and the rapper for declining an invitation to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.
“My sincere congratulations to Rihanna and Cardi B for refusing to perform at halftime,” Lewis began.
Then she recited her original composition, entitled “That’s Enough”.
Below are the lyrics via sandrarose.com
That’s Enough
By Jenifer Lewis
Everybody check your Soul at the Super Bowl
That’s enough
Take away their fun before they shoot your son
That’s enough
Our ancestors kneeled in the cotton fields
That’s enough!
Whites, Blacks, Jews, we’ve gotta refuse
That’s enough
Get a backbone before a bullet comes down
on the back of your own
That’s enough
Before another hate crime
Be the gladiators of our time
You’re the gladiators of our time
You wanna standing ovation?
Take a knee for the next generation
