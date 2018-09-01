Maroon 5 To Headline Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show In Atlanta, Twitter Reacts

Maroon 5 is set to perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in 2019 in Atlanta, according to Variety.com. Neither the NFL or reps for the band confirmed the news, but two sources close to Variety say it’s a go.
“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” a rep for the NFL said. “We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”
Past epic performances have included Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Prince, Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Paul McCartney and more.
If the Maroon 5 rumors are true, some football fans who hoped Atlanta artists would get a little shine are already disappointed. From the looks of Twitter, Outkast was on a lot of performance wish lists.
Check out the reactions below…
The Super Bowl halftime show airs next year on CBS.
