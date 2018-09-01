CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Maroon 5 To Headline Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show In Atlanta, Twitter Reacts

Leave a comment
Maroon 5 during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Maroon 5 is set to perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in 2019 in Atlanta, according to Variety.com. Neither the NFL or reps for the band confirmed the news, but two sources close to Variety say it’s a go. 

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” a rep for the NFL said. “We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

Past epic performances have included Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Prince, Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Paul McCartney and more. 

If the Maroon 5 rumors are true, some football fans who hoped Atlanta artists would get a little shine are already disappointed. From the looks of Twitter, Outkast was on a lot of performance wish lists. 

Check out the reactions below… 

 

The Super Bowl halftime show airs next year on CBS. 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

 

Maroon 5 To Headline Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show In Atlanta, Twitter Reacts was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Atlanta , Maroon 5 , music , outkast , Super Bowl 2019 , Super Bowl performers

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close