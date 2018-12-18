“Black-ish” actress Jenifer Lewis is tired of President 45 and she wants him gone.
As far as she’s concerned, Donald Trump has done some really bad, horrible things to the country, including breaking the law. That means she’s not down for any deals that would let him evade prosecution.
In other words, she can’t wait to chant “Lock HIM up,” “Lock HIM up,” “Lock HIM up” and neither can a lot of folks, it seems.
Jenifer was on “TMZ Live” and was asked her about a scenario that is a very real scenario: What if prosecutors squarely put it to the President — if you resign from office, we won’t prosecute you or your family?
Put it this way, Madame Lewis is not at all feeling that scenario. She even calls Trump a mentally ill criminal who doesn’t deserve any deals when it comes to prosecution.
You may have noticed that as of late, Lewis – who has written about her own struggles with bipolar disorder in her book, “The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir” – thinks of herself as an activist/actress. It breaks down percentage wise like this: 25% actress, 75% activist.
7 thoughts on “Jenifer Lewis: Trump Is A Mentally Ill Criminal Who Needs To Go To Jail!”
I agree 100%. He definitely is suffering from some kind of mental issues. The idiot can’t complete a whole sentence w/o vearying off to another topic. He’s incoherent, he lies constantly and he is a crook, the facts are looking right at us. His minions are in total denial. He never wanted to be prez. This narcissist just wanted the title. He spends hrs watching faux noise and tweeting. He’s not presidential at all. I hope he’s gone in 2020.
Speaking of poor sentence structure, good Gawd gurl.
U got the point, bitch.
Jenifer Lewis always keeps it REAL.
I can’t wait until Mueller finally connects all of the dots.
Then it will be–LOCK HIS ASS UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
jenifer are always be good. .. My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
Try it yourself See More
Jenifer who!!
@huf. I knw u probably went to public schools in oakie. but Her name is Jennifer, (not jenifer) Lewis. And she spoke truth to power. 45 is a bad example for our kids. PERIOD!!!!!