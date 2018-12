If you have a friend who has an odor, would you tell her? If Sherri has a friend who has a stinky wig she’d maybe just suggest that she was her hair. If it’s a body odor you can come from a place of love and try to help her. Sherri believes in being honest and helping your friend in a kind way.

