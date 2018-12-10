Roland Martin: Former Felons Will Have Their Voting Rights Restored In Florida

| 12.10.18
While many folks were unhappy about the outcome of Florida’s Gubernatorial race, we did win something pretty big. Desmond Meade and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition got Amendment 4 on the ballot, which restored voting rights to convicted felons who have completed their sentence.

The amendment passed with 65% and now they’re fighting to get it in action.

Meade told Roland Martin on the Tom Joyner Morning Show that he’s not worried about the state pulling any funny business because the amendment is “”politician proof.” It was approved by the supreme court and there’s no way around it.

Starting on January 8, 2019 formerly convicted felons can register to vote. If you go to register on Jan 8 and run into some foolishness there will be a hotline and website available.

One thought on “Roland Martin: Former Felons Will Have Their Voting Rights Restored In Florida

  1. L on said:

    If felons have their voting rights restored and ALL of the absentee ballots are counted-
    Stacy Abrams may really have WON the governorship of GA.

    THAT GOP POS Kemp–CHEATED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

