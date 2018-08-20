Roland Martin Talks To Desmond Meade About Restoring Voting Rights To Felons

08.20.18
Roland Martin talks to Desmond Meade, President of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC), about his efforts to restore voting rights to felons.

There are over 1.5 million people who are unable to participate in the voting process because of a, “past mistake.” That’s more than the population of 60 countries, says Meade. This is more than a black problem, this is a human problem, “African American’s only account for 1/3 of the people who cannot vote.”

In order to change the current law the states constitution would have to be changed. This initiative is on the current ballot, and it needs 60% of the vote to become a reality. Meade says, “as of today we have over 74% support.”

