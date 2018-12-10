Chris Brown Allegedly Didn’t Pay His Tour Designer Who’s Suing Him

It’s a good thing Chris Brown is used to being sued ’cause he’s got another lawsuit on his hands that he’s probably shrugging off. This time it’s for allegedly stiffing the costume designer on his last tour.

The person filing this suit, according to documents filed in L.A. County, is Perry L. White. He’s claiming Brown owes him $10,000 for the clothes he designed for the entertainer’s last tour, “Heartbreak On a Full Moon.”

Brown, according to White, “has not paid me for wardrobe/clothing that I designed plus made for his tour.” He also claims to have “contracts and receipts” to back up his claims, reports The Blast.

To further back up his claim, White noted that when he was on the “Heartbreak On a Full Moon,” he posted pics from a performance to show off the costumes.

For those not familiar with Perry White and his work, his website describes him as a “celebrated and exclusive fashion designer” who has worked with celebrities like Queen Latifah, Macy Grey, Nicole Murphy and E.J. Johnson. He has also designed outfits for Prince, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and LL Cool J.

Like we said up top, Chris Brown is no stranger to lawsuits. Add this one to the to the top of the pile that already exists. Specifically he’s dealing with his baby mama over child support, allegations of pushing drugs on women and his former manager accusing him of withholding information in their case.

Dang, with all that legal mess swirling about him, we hope he can figure out how to have a Merry Christmas.

But, if he doesn’t it sure looks like his attorney is gonna have a nice one though.

