DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Snoop Dogg Says He Wants To Become A Canadian Citizen – Soon!

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Snoop Dogg is currently making media rounds promoting his new cooking book “From Crook to Cook” — and during his stop in Canada, he revealed that he’s seriously considering becoming a Canadian citizen.

During an interview with Canadian entertainment news outlet Etalk, the rapper explained why he wants to move North, stating: “Canada love me and I love Canada. That’s my second home.”

He even turned to the camera to address Canadians, asking “Canada, would you have me? Take me.”

The West Coast legend says the country “deserves” to have him and makes it clear that he is “so serious” about making his dual citizenship official by January 2019.

This is not the first time Snoop has expressed interest in relocating to Canada. When Trump won the presidential race, the hip-hop star took to social media to post: “O Canada, let me in your home, so I can be a citizen.”

Watch him talk about his move in the clip below and let us know what you think.

Meanwhile, “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen” features 50 recipes which are apparently from Snoop’s personal collection — including his recipes for the perfect gin and juice, Baby Got Back Ribs, California Rollin’ sushi and classics like Chicken Caesar Salad, Lobster Thermidor and Filet Mignon, Esquire.com reports.

In a statement to mark the book’s release, Snoop said: “You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen. I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favourite recipes, ya dig?”

Celeb Couples That Have Been Married For 10 Or More Years!
9 photos

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!

 

 

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close