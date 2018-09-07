EJ Johnson Has A Brand New ‘Do: He’s Sportin’ A Blonde Bob

Since blondes have more fun (so they say), EJ Johnson must be having the time of his life. That’s because he has changed his hair color from black-black to blonde.

He took to Instagram earlier this week to show off his new blonde bob.

“She can do both #teamthis,” the 26-year-old star captioned the snapshot. He completed his look with gold bronzer and smokey dramatic eye makeup.

Johnson, as Page Six points out, usually rocks a simple dark caesar or buzz cut, but obviously isn’t afraid to play around with his look.

He spoke candidly about his androgynous looks with Jada Pinkett Smith over the summer.

“I guess you’re just floating in the spectrum, you’re not really defined by any gender confines if you will,” he explained. “I’m just EJ.”

Speaking of his convo with Jada Pinkett Smith, earlier this Summer, EJ rarely speaks on his love life, but during his Red Table Talk with Jada, he dished on coming out and his dating history.

On Monday’s new episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada was joined by EJ and his mother Cookie Johnson for a frank discussion about “raising children outside of what is considered the norm.”

As noted by Too Fab, Cookie said she first noticed her son with Magic Johnson wasn’t like most boys at the age of three, when “he started wanting to put on the princess costumes at school.”

EJ said he came out to one of his close friends when he was 15.

“We went to Hawaii once and I’m sitting behind him and his friend,” Cookie explained. “The girls go by in their bathing suits and the guys go by and when the guys go by, they were like, ‘Whoa! Hey!’ and then girls go by and nothing. So I was like, okay, we need to have a talk.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.