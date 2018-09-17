Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Wants More Child Support To Keep ‘Weirdos’ Away

Chris Brown‘s baby mama, Nia Guzman, is gunning for an increase in child support and now claims, in court documents, that the money is to “protect” their daughter Royalty “from CB fans who try and take photographs” of her.

As reported by The Blast, Guzman says the 2-bedroom apartment they live in is not safe for the child, especially when it’s so easily accessible by obsessive fans. She says Royalty is “trapped in my apartment. She can’t go outside,” and claims “there’s a whole bunch of weirdos,” including “People taking pictures from balconies.”

She also points out that Brown has had multiple “break-ins at his homes,” and frequently has “fans sit out in front of his home.”Guzman claims similar situations happen at her home, as people want to get close to the singer through his daughter.

Brown is currently only required to pay $2,500 per month for Royalty and $4,000 for a nanny, but Guzman believes she’s owed a substantial increase and $250,000 backpay, the report states.

Guzman says she’s in “survival mode,” and even accepted a $20,000 “gift” from Floyd Mayweather so she could start a small business and try to make ends meet.

As we previously reported, Guzman claims Brown has earned an average of $4,269,067 over the last two years. Under the guidelines for child support in California, which is based off income, she believes her monthly payments should be increased to $21,000.

Guzman claims she’s drowning in monthly expenses and bills, including $3,300 in rent, $3,500 in food and $4,500 in clothes and entertainment for a 4-year-old.

Brown, however, is convinced that his ex is simply making a money grab, and he plans on fighting her over the increase.

A decision by the judge in the case is expected soon.

