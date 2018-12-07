Zendaya & Gugu Mbatha-Raw Serve ‘Fresh Face’ For Marie Claire

To celebrate its third annual Fresh Faces issue, Marie Claire enlisted actresses Zendaya Coleman and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, along with some of the industry’s freshest faces. Zendaya and Gugu are featured on two of the five covers that include Hailey Baldwin, Ellie Golding and Kylie Jenner.

19-Year-old Coleman, who is the newest CoverGirl ambassador, explains her decision to return to the Disney channel and why NFL ballers who want to date her receive no love from her father.

Below are the highlights (via The YBF)

On why she returned to Disney: “A big reason why I wanted to come back to Disney is because I saw a lack of diversity on the channel. To see a black family, to see a young girl with these adorable Afro puffs…little things like that are so important.”

On going to the Grammys after-party with her dad and New York Giant, Odell Beckham Jr.: “If a guy can handle my dad the first time, then he’s worth giving my time to. If he can’t, then I might as well not waste my time. Just because they’re in the NFL doesn’t mean they get a pass.”

Meanwhile, Gugu Mbatha-Raw who stars in “Concussion” and also “Beyond the Lights,” shared her opinion with the magazine about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith boycotting the Oscars, and why she shies away from social media.

Below are highlights from the interview:

On Will and Jada Pinkett Smith speaking out on the lack of diversity at the Oscars: “[They took] A very brave stand.” But she points out, “That’s the end of the race. The root of it is about having many, many stories told and having the people who hold he purse strings tell diverse and inclusive stories. It’s got to go back to how films get green-lit in the first place.”

On shying away from the spotlight and social media: “Call me old-fashioned, but if there were ever a massive volcanic eruption like there was in Pompeii and, hundreds of years later, people looked at us as a species with our selfie sticks, they would think, God were we the most narcissistic culture ever?”

