Zendaya: Everyone Should Feel Represented When They Go To The Movies

Zendaya Coleman may play a yeti in her latest role, but she relates to her character more than you think. “She’s very bright and has this truth in her. It’s this sense of confidence and she knows what she feels is right in her heart,” says Zenaya. All of which can easily be said about the Hollywood starlet.

Zendaya’s role in Smallfoot, is that of the young yeti, Meechee, who finds herself questioning the status quo.

“This whole movie is about asking. So that’s what I try to do is just ask questions and don’t think I’m exempt from being wrong because I can always be wrong. I can always make the wrong decisions. I’m not perfect, but I try my best to learn. And again, like you said, hold myself accountable.”

Zendaya boasts about the voice of her co-star Common, who lends his vocal prowess to the Stonekeeper. LeBron James, Channing Tatum, Yara Shahidi, James Coredon and Danny Devito also star in the kid’s flick.

“[Meechee] knows what she feels is right in her heart and she’s really doing anything to prove that. She happens to be the Stonekeepers daughter, played by Common, who’s the perfect, authoritative, regal voice.”

At 22-years-old, Zendaya knows a thing or two about “voice.” She is well-respected among her Hollywood peers and fans who adore her candor, style and bold stances where other celebrities may remain silent.

“I try to do things for the right reasons. I’m never doing anything for people’s opinions or if it’s not sitting right,” she says. “If it doesn’t feel right to me, then that’s when I know something’s wrong. I’m not afraid to admit when I don’t know something.”

The former Disney star’s fan base is comprised of young women. “I’m lucky to have people look up to me in that way. I try to do my best to inspire other people to do their best.”

Zendaya’s star continues to rise, but her family keeps her humble. “They have absolutely no problem telling me about myself and [they] keep me grounded. They create this barrier and if they’re like my protection group, you know, which is really great to have so that I’m lucky to have.”

Zendaya makes an effort to encourage change in the industry by refusing to take certain roles and constantly speaking up for all people of color when it comes to representation in media.

“We obviously have a lot further to go with our representation of people in media, whether that be black women, or any in any person of color really. We all want to get to a point where everybody feels represented and feels like they can go to the movies and see themselves on the screen.”

As for what Zendaya has coming up, it is rumored she will be starring as the Little Mermaid in the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic. While she made it clear, those are just rumors, she said she would love the honor to play Arielle.

“I mean, why not? I loved that movie growing up. Those are my favorites. We would love to see it happen. If it happens. It’s a great thing if it doesn’t instill a great thing.”

Catch Zendaya in Smallfoot when it hits theaters on September 28.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Zendaya: Everyone Should Feel Represented When They Go To The Movies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com