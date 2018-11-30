Inside Her Story: ‘Roll With Me’ Is Netflix’s New Must See Documentary

11.30.18
Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Filmmaker Lisa France who has a new documentary headed to Netflix. France wanted to make a documentary but only had $700, no lights, no sound equipment and an old camera, go-pros and cellphone cameras.

Her documentary Roll With Me follows a man named Gabriel who was paralyzed from the chest down after a car accident. For a while he turned to drugs but has been clean for years. Gabriel decided that he wanted to roll across the country in his wheelchair and France wanted to document it.

Her high school coach helped her “get the ball rolling.” Donations started pouring in and she and 6 men began their cross country trip. They slept in RVs and in cars and she says she was surprised that they made it because, “everybody wanted to kill each other,” she laughed.

The film was picked up by Ava DuVernay’s Company and will be released on Netflix tomorrow.

