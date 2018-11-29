Ava Duvernay Inks $100m, Multi-Year And Multi-Genre Deal With Warner Bros TV

Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay has signed an 8-figure development deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

The deal is said to be multi-year, multi-genre and worth about $100 million, and the filmmaker added on Twitter: “Warner Bros is a terrific partner on matters of visibility + belonging for all kinds + cultures of people, which is our mission at Forward Movement. Couldn’t be happier to call Warner Bros TV my production home.” Thanks for the love and light, folks. Really appreciated.”

One Twitter user noted: “She’ll help open so many more doors for women and black filmmakers. Congrats”

Hear him. I was rejected from Sundance six times. For the festival in three different years. The labs in four different seasons. It is what it is. Keep making your stuff. Stay focused on what you want to say and make it and keep going. You’re okay. Keep going. https://t.co/00xFzd6aTt — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 29, 2018

“I’ve had nothing but beautiful experiences working with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner and Brett Paul,” said DuVernay. “They love and support artists in wonderful and nourishing ways…Warner Bros. is a terrific partner about matters of visibility and belonging for all kinds and cultures of people, which is our mission at Forward Movement. I couldn’t be happier to call Warner Bros. TV my production home.”

“Ava DuVernay is one of the leading lights in our industry, a brilliantly talented writer, producer, director and entrepreneur whose ability to inspire with her art is exceeded only by her ability to entertain,” president and chief content officer Peter Roth told Deadline. “We have had the great pleasure of working with her on Queen Sugar and The Red Line, and we are extremely excited about the new stories she has to tell.”

DuVernay is already working within the Warner family on her series Queen Sugar, which airs on Oprah’s OWN, and The Red Line. The deal also allows her to sell shows to anyone, instead of one single outlet, and gives her the opportunity to pursue big screen projects.

Meanwhle, she also just-wrapped the four-part drama “Central Park Five” coming next year from Netflx as well as a Prince documentary with exclusive access to the late icon‘s archives.

