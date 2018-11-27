Inside Her Story: The Church Is The Only Place That Can Close The Racial Divide

The racial divide in America is extremely wide right now, Latasha Morrison believes that the church is our only hope to close the gap.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Morrison who is the founder of the, Be The Bridge organization, which encourages churches to bridge the racial divide.

The church has been the “tail lights” in the conversation on race when the church should actually be the leaders of this conversation, according to Morrison.

The organization is focuses heavily on helping white people understand where people of color are coming from. They have a guide that breaks things down like white privilege; explaining that is not just about economics, but white people are structurally privileged.

To learn more visit Beabridgebuilder.com.

