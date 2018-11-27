Inside Her Story: The Church Is The Only Place That Can Close The Racial Divide

If You Missed It
| 11.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The racial divide in America is extremely wide right now, Latasha Morrison believes that the church is our only hope to close the gap.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Morrison who is the founder of the,  Be The Bridge organization, which encourages churches to bridge the racial divide.

The church has been the “tail lights” in the conversation on race when the church should actually be the leaders of this conversation, according to Morrison.

The organization is focuses heavily on helping white people understand where people of color are coming from. They have a guide that breaks things down like white privilege; explaining that is not just about economics, but white people are structurally privileged.

To learn more visit Beabridgebuilder.com.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Races , racial divide , white privilege

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close