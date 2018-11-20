Inside Her Story: Teach Your Children About Consent

If You Missed It
| 11.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

As we approach the holidays, an important conversation to have is how we allow our children to interact with others. Often times parents make their children hug and kiss family members who may be unfamiliar to them.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Dr. Argie Allen who says, that can actually be very damaging to our kids.

The Girl Scouts Of America have been encouraging parents to respect their kids resistance to showing affection to other people.

Dr. Allen says that some kids can be shy, but other times the child is picking up on vibes that make them uncomfortable. This is when it’s important to talk to children and listen to what they tell us.

If you’re afraid that your family might think you’re being rude, tell them ahead of time that you’re teaching your kids about consent. It’s important for children to know that they’re in control of their bodies and don’t have to show affection if they don’t feel comfortable.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

consent , Inside Her Story , Jacque Reid

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close