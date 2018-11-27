Toni Braxton Gets Emotional As She Discusses Surviving Divorce [Video]

Toni Braxton joined Jada Pinkett Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones for the latest installment of Jada’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” … and the three women tackled the touchy subject of divorce.

As noted by toofab.com, Braxton she split from husband of 12 years, Keri Lewis, in 2013, while Jada’s mother has three divorces under her belt.

Braxton said she “hated being divorced” and revealed how she and Keri decided to try dating again after they officially called it quits.

“My husband became my boyfriend and we were attempting to salvage the relationship again, we were hopeful,” she said, “We dated for a good year and a half, almost 2 years after we got a divorce. I know it sounds crazy, right?”

She went on to say the couple’s two sons didn’t even know they had separated.

“I thought we were going to get back together and we were clever, we’d wait for the kids to go to sleep and he would leave,” she explained.

As for what went wrong in the marriage, Braxton blamed financial issues.

“I felt shallow because my ex-husband and I broke up for money issues,” she explained. “I found out I had lupus at the time, I couldn’t make money because I had lupus, I had to cancel the show. That was my personal contribution to the marriage failing, because who wants to take care of a person who’s sick all the time?”

Lewis “never said that,” she said, but it’s how she felt.

“I remember a few times being in the hospital ill and he would come later in the day and I would think, he’s not coming because I’m sick,” she recalled, tearing up. “I never talked to my ex husband about it, I probably should have, but if I’m going to be completely honest, money was just the decoration on the tree. The tree itself was I felt because I was sick, he left.”

She added: “I always felt like if I didn’t get sick and I could have continued to work, we wouldn’t have had that deficit, it wouldn’t have shown its face and we would probably have still been together.”

As part of the couple’s divorce settlement, Braxton had to pay her ex alimony.

“I was very very angry about that, but it was because we had an existing prenup and post-nup,” she explained. “I wanted to reneg. I’m gonna be honest. I thought he should say no.[But] if it were reversed and a guy had more, we would expect him to make sure the lady’s okay, we would expect that. So I can’t really bitch about it too much, however, semi-colon, that’s a tough pill.”

Braxton doesn’t consider her divorce a “defeat,” instead she calls it a “successful marriage” that was “what it was supposed to be.”

She’s now happily engaged to Birdman.

Watch the episode in full above.

New episodes of “Red Table Talk” drop every Monday.

