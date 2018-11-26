Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Emotional Talking About Parents’ Abusive Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, wouldn’t be as successful as it is if she didn’t spill all the tea about her personal business.

And Monday’s episode was no exception, as the actress dished on dealing with domestic violence.

Jada talks to her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, about her abusive relationship with her father, the late Robsol Pinkett Jr., who died in 2010. Adrienne reveals that Pinkett Jr. physically abused her and was typically drunk during his violent spells.

“See, I was a violent drunk too, that’s why I had to stop drinking,” Jada replies.

“He gave me a black eye once, and I tried to hide it from Mommy, but she saw it,” Adrienne says.

Jada breaks down talking about her late father, who she describes as a “gentle soul.”

“It’s not easy to hear that your parents experienced that together,” she says, as Adrienne remarks that she wishes Robsol was still alive to share his side of the story.

“Now that I’m older, I have so much more compassion in knowing what he had gone through. You know, ’cause I was pretty harsh on him.”

