Toni Braxton Lost Her Engagement Ring!

After Delta airlines seemingly misplaced Toni Braxton’s luggage, they managed to find it. But, her very large very expensive engagement ring was missing, according to The Blast.

After the airline located her missing Louis Vuitton train case, she said she was “Feeling back to my old self,” but soon noticed that there was jewelry taken from the luggage.

The singer revealed that her huge sparkler, given by fiancé Birdman, which she calls Bonnie, is gone. While she’s understandably upset, she’s trying to stay positive and said, “I’m optimistic that someone will find Bonnie and return her home!”

Delta has reportedly been working to find the ring.

But really Toni, why was your expensive ring in your luggage and not on your finger?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE