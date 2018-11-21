CLOSE
Toni Braxton Lost Her Engagement Ring!

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

After Delta airlines seemingly misplaced Toni Braxton’s luggage, they managed to find it. But, her very large very expensive engagement ring was missing, according to The Blast. 

After the airline located her missing Louis Vuitton train case, she said she was “Feeling back to my old self,” but soon noticed that there was jewelry taken from the luggage.

The singer revealed that her huge sparkler, given by fiancé Birdman, which she calls Bonnie, is gone. While she’s understandably upset, she’s trying to stay positive and said, “I’m optimistic that someone will find Bonnie and return her home!”

Delta has reportedly been working to find the ring.

But really Toni, why was your expensive ring in your luggage and not on your finger?

  1. Miss E on said:

    This further lets me know that Toni has no interest in marrying Birdman. Why in all things holy you put your expensive diamond engagement ring in luggage that will be stored under the plane. On a commercial flight no less. Why do you not have it on your finger (where most newly engaged people like it to be) or better yet if you don’t want to wear it, leave it safely at home. It’s probably insured so that leads to other questions, but I’ll leave that unsaid.

