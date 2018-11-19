Tessa Thompson Says She Michael B Jordan ‘Looking At My Butt’ [Video]

Tessa Thompson is currently making promo rounds for Creed II and speaking to Jimmy Kimmel this week, the 35-year-old beauty revealed what really happened during her chemistry test with Michael B Jordan for the first installment hit film back in 2015.

Thompson played Jordan’s love interest in Creed, which is both a spin-off and sequel in the Rocky film series, and the actress says there certainly was chemistry between she and the film’s star. So much so that Jordan was caught looking at her butt during their chemistry test ahead of production.

“Apparently there’s a part of the footage where he’s caught looking at my butt,” she said, adding that she was already uncomfortable with the meeting prior to production, so the video footage made it “even more awkward.”

“Creed II” follows Adonis Creed training in order to defeat the son of Ivan Drago, the powerful athlete who killed his father in the ring more than 33 years prior.·

It’s scheduled for release on November 21.

Meanwhile, Tessa also currently has the starring role in the ‘Men In Black” spin-off “MIB” opposite Chris Hemsworth.

Earlier in the year, Thompson came out as bisexual following rumors and speculation that she’s dating singer Janelle Monáe.

“In my family, you can be anything you want to be. I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, or a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion,” she told Porter magazine. “Janelle and I love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, it doesn’t bother me.”

