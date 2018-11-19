Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Tessa Thompson Says She Michael B Jordan ‘Looking At My Butt’ [Video]

Leave a comment

Tessa Thompson is currently making promo rounds for Creed II and speaking to Jimmy Kimmel this week, the 35-year-old beauty revealed what really happened during her chemistry test with Michael B Jordan for the first installment hit film back in 2015.

Thompson played Jordan’s love interest in Creed, which is both a spin-off and sequel in the Rocky film series, and the actress says there certainly was chemistry between she and the film’s star. So much so that Jordan was caught looking at her butt during their chemistry test ahead of production.

“Apparently there’s a part of the footage where he’s caught looking at my butt,” she said, adding that she was already uncomfortable with the meeting prior to production, so the video footage made it “even more awkward.”

“Creed II” follows Adonis Creed training in order to defeat the son of Ivan Drago, the powerful athlete who killed his father in the ring more than 33 years prior.·

It’s scheduled for release on November 21.

Meanwhile, Tessa also currently has the starring role in the ‘Men In Black” spin-off “MIB” opposite Chris Hemsworth.

Earlier in the year, Thompson came out as bisexual following rumors and speculation that she’s dating singer Janelle Monáe.

“In my family, you can be anything you want to be. I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, or a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion,” she told Porter magazine.  “Janelle and I love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, it doesn’t bother me.”

Michael B. Jordan’s Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS)
21 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Creed , Janelle Monae , Michael B. Jordan , Tessa Thompson

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close