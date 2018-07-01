Tessa Thompson Confirms Relationship With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency”

#LoveWins.

Actress Tessa Thompson opened up about her love for musician Janelle Monae during her cover story interview for Porter Edit. Questions about their partnership emerged after Tessa appeared as one of Janelle’s love interests in the 2018 emotion picture, ‘Dirty Computer.’

When asked about her relationship with Jane, Tessa reveals they ‘love each other deeply,’ and ‘vibrate at the same frequency.’

“It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” said the “Sorry To Bother You” lead, adding that her family is accepting when it comes to her sexuality.

“I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

Tessa says she and Janelle have struggled with how much to let the public in on their connection, while still maintaining a bubble of protection around their budding romance.

“That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved one, but so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”

Out and Proud Celebrities 25 photos Launch gallery Out and Proud Celebrities 1. EJ Johnson Source:Instagram 1 of 25 2. Robin Roberts announced her sexual orientation on Facebook in 2013. (Photo: AP) 2 of 25 3. CNN Anchor Don Lemon 3 of 25 4. Previously married to a man for seven years, Wanda Sykes officially came out in 2008. 4 of 25 5. NBA player Jason Collins 5 of 25 6. Fitness trainer Shaun T came out in 2013 and married his longtime boyfriend. 6 of 25 7. Michael Sam announced he was gay in an ESPN interview. 7 of 25 8. Singer Meshell Ndegeocello is an open lesbian and huge advocate for gay rights.(PR) 8 of 25 9. Orlando Cruz is the first active, openly gay boxer. 9 of 25 10. Elton John announced he was gay in 1976, and has been openly out since. (PR) 10 of 25 11. Director and Producer Paris Barclay has been with his partner for 14 years. (PR) 11 of 25 12. R&B singer Frank Ocean recently divulged to the world that his first love was a man. (AP) 12 of 25 13. André Leon Talley, fashion icon and editor at Vogue Magazine. (PR) 13 of 25 14. TV personality and hair stylist Miss Lawrence. 14 of 25 15. Singer Melissa Etheridge announced she was a lesbian in 1993 and has been a huge gay rights activist since. (PR) 15 of 25 16. "Precious" and "The Butler" director Lee Daniels 16 of 25 17. Andre Charles or famously known as drag queen RuPaul has been openly gay for many years. (PR) 17 of 25 18. Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi have been married for four years. (PR) 18 of 25 19. Famous Latino singer Ricky Martin finally came out as gay in 2010. (PR) 19 of 25 20. Famous Choreographer Bill T. Jones is openly gay. (PR) 20 of 25 21. Former N'Sync band member Lance Bass announced he was gay in 2006. (PR) 21 of 25 22. "Fast Car" singer Tracy Chapman. (PR) 22 of 25 23. Anderson Cooper came out in an open email to fans. (AP) 23 of 25 24. Celebrity hair Stylist and TV personality Derek J. 24 of 25 25. Catwalk coach Miss J. Alexander. 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Tessa Thompson Confirms Relationship With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency” Out and Proud Celebrities

SOURCE: PAGE SIX

Tessa Thompson Confirms Relationship With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com