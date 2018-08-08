CLOSE
Ruth Negga, Tessa Thompson To Star In Race-Themed ‘Passing’

Rebecca Hall has been tapped to direct Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson in Passing a race-themed drama Hall also adapted from Nella Larsen’s Harlem Renaissance novella.

Passing follows the unexpected reunion of two high school friends, whose renewed acquaintance ignites a mutual obsession that threatens both of their carefully constructed realities.

Larsen’s story was first published in 1929 by Knopf and her exploration of race was informed by her own mixed racial heritage and the increasingly common practice of racial passing in the 1920s.

Hall’s acting credits include Christine, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Frost/Nixon, and The Dinner. Negga will be seen next on stage in Dublin at the Gate performing in Hamlet and in James Gray’s Ad Astra. Thompson is in production on Men in Black 3 and will be seen next in Creed 2.

Margot Hand of Picture Films and Oren Moverman of Sight Unseen are set to produce, with Angela Robinson executive producing.

  1. L on said:

    Black folks who were light-skinned enuff back in the day chose to pass as whites because they could lead a much better life than if they stayed a person of color.

    These folks also had some SELF-HATE issues.

    Maybe this upcoming film, “Passing” will focus on this and how these people conducted their lives.

    It must have also been DANGEROUS to pass as another race.
    If you were found out……………

