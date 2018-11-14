Michael B. Jordan Says He’s Still Single, Find Out Which Celeb Is Eyeing Him

Michael B. Jordan tells GQ in their latest issue that he still hasn’t quite figured out the dating scene as a celebrity.

“I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ’em,” he says. “I don’t really know what dating is.”

As one of the magazine’s 2018 GQ Men of the Year, the 31-year-old actor also discussed that now infamous photograph of himself chilling on a boat in Italy with his childhood friend, Sterling Brim, co-host of MTV’s “Ridiculousness.” The photo left many Black women feeling some way as it showed him and Brim surrounded by only white women.

“Sometimes you get on a boat, you go and meet people you’ve never met before, enjoy some stuff,” Jordan explains to the publication. “It’s vacation, it’s life. Then it just turned into this whole other thing that it wasn’t. It just wasn’t that. I felt like I needed to say something in that moment.”

The Black Panther star also gets candid about his career goals.

“I’m just going to keep trying to work on myself and build this empire,” he says. “I want to make this thing so my family ain’t gotta worry about nothing…I want inter-generational wealth.”

He’s looking to join in the ranks of superstars such as Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith.

“Great actor. Extremely hard worker,” he said, explaining his admiration for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star. “Focused, business-savvy movie star that can open up all over the world. Those are things I want.”

Jordan’s issue of GQ hits newsstands on Nov. 20.

In related news, while on stage accepting the award for female artist of 2018 at Sunday’s E! People’s Choice Awards, Nicki Minaj took aim at Jordan by attempting to include him in her frisky evening plans.

Once she thanked her management and her fans for voting, Nicki said: “Shout-out to Donatella Versace for custom making this outfit for me,” she said with a sly smile, “and shout-out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s going to be taking it off of me tonight.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE