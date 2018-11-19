Huggy Lowdown: Where Will You Be Spending Thanksgiving?

If You Missed It
| 11.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This is Thanksgiving week and it’s time to figure out where you’ll be spending the holiday. You could spend it with your ex who you share a child with. Especially if she can cook! Who cares if she doesn’t actually want you there? You’re there for your kid! Spend Thanksgiving with your baby!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Huggy Lowdown , Thaksgiving

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: Where Will You Be Spending Thanksgiving?

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close