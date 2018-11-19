George Wallace Will Be In Atlanta On Thanksgiving!

George Wallace tells the TJMS Crew that he’s “the most blessed person” they’ve ever met because he gets to “lie for a living.”

He likes to believe that he’s the best liar in the world, but he’s having a hard time keeping up with Donald trump.

Wallace tells nonstop jokes! He’s in Atlanta at the Uptown Comedy Corner Nov. 19-22 and he’ll be back in Vegas at the Westgate on Tuesday Nov. 27.

If you’re in Atlanta for Thanksgiving go to his show! There’s no need for anyone to stay home to watch “the Chick-fil-a Falcons” lose to the Saints. He nicknamed them that because they “are closed on Sunday!”

