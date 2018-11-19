George Wallace Will Be In Atlanta On Thanksgiving!

If You Missed It
| 11.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

George Wallace tells the TJMS Crew that he’s “the most blessed person” they’ve ever met because he gets to “lie for a living.”

He likes to believe that he’s the best liar in the world, but he’s having a hard time keeping up with Donald trump.

Wallace tells nonstop jokes! He’s in Atlanta at the Uptown Comedy Corner Nov. 19-22 and he’ll be back in Vegas at the Westgate on Tuesday Nov. 27.

If you’re in Atlanta for Thanksgiving go to his show! There’s no need for anyone to stay home to watch “the Chick-fil-a Falcons” lose to the Saints. He nicknamed them that because they “are closed on Sunday!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Atlanta , comedy , George Wallace , Thanksgiving

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close