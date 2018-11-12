Russ Parr Morning Show
Bruno Mars To Give Away 24,000 Meals On Thanksgiving

Bruno Mars: '24K Magic Live At The Apollo’ as seen on CBS.

Bruno Mars is giving back to his hometown of Hawaii on Thanksgiving. After wrapping up his record-breaking “24 K Magic World Tour” he announced that he will be providing 24,000 meals to families in need on that special holiday.

Billboard reports that the “Finesse” singer will provide the meals through the Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division’s 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal program.

“We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars,” Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader of the Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands division told Hawaii News Now, “Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua.”

The Hawaii native made the announcement after a three-night stint in Honolulu of sold-out shows, which broke Michael Jackson and U2’s records for two-night sellout shows in the same stadium. The tour was one for the books, with 200 tour dates across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Latin America.

Close