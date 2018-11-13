The Real Remembers Alaina Housley With Guest Co-Host April Ryan [Videos]

On Monday, Nov. 12, The Real remembers the victims of last week’s Thousand Oaks shooting, including co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley’s niece, Alaina Housley. Co-host Loni Love recalls being with the Housleys that night, while co-host Jeannie Mai remembers hearing the terrible news about Alaina. And co-host Adrienne Houghton has messages to share from Tamera and husband Adam.

Guest co-hosting this week is White House Correspondent, Washington Bureau Chief of American Urban Radio Networks and CNN Political Analyst April Ryan. April responds to being called “nasty” recently by President Donald Trump, and discusses whether she feels the president has a problem with women of color.

