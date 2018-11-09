Inside Her Story: ‘April I Shall Not Be Moved Ryan’

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with April Ryan who was present at one of the “strangest news conferences ever.”

At this press conference Donald Trump called Yamiche Alcindor a racist, accused Jim Acosta of assault and yelled at April Ryan to sit down. But all held steady and Sybil has nicknamed Ryan, “April I shall not be moved Ryan.”

Acosta was accused of assaulting a young woman who tried to take a mic from him per Trump’s request. Ryan says, “I saw Jim laying out facts first” to give to the president, because “the president has a tendency to shade the facts.”

Now Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being accused of sharing a doctored video that makes it look like Acosta got aggressive. Ryan told the TJMS, “she tried to yank the mic from him and he held on,” adding “I did not see an assault.”

Ryan does not believe reporters will or should back down, and attributes Trump’s anger to his feat of checks and balances.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: