The Real Celebrates Halloween By Honoring Iconic Powerhouse Women Of Daytime Television

The Real celebrated Halloween by honoring the powerhouse women of daytime who paved the way for the hosts of today. Co-host Adrienne Houghton is Sally Jessy Raphael, Loni Love dresses as Oprah Winfrey, Jeannie Mai appears as Ellen DeGeneres and Tamera Mowry-Housley comes as Tyra Banks!

The ladies discussed office Halloween parties and relationships with ghosts, and welcome a call from Sally Jessy herself, who weighs in on Adrienne’s portrayal and her own legacy to female talk show hosts.

Later, the hosts recreated some classic daytime talk show moments, and the audience receives some gifts that may remind viewers of famous past giveaways!

Also, Faithe Herman, Eris Baker and Lyric Ross visited in costume to talk about This Is Us, and Ross recalls one of her most difficult scenes on the show.

And it’s still Chicago Week as The Real shouts out to Dolla Holla Back contestants!

Sally Jessy Raphael Calls In To Speak to Her Doppelganger!

The Real Pays Homage To Classic Daytime Talk Show Moments

This Is Us’s Lyric Ross Discusses One Of Her Most Difficult Scenes

Real Giveaways – Everybody Gets A Car!

The Real Pays Homage To Classic Daytime Talk Show Moments

Tamera Mowry-Housley/Tyra Banks: Back in the day, I was put down. Back in the day, some nosy photographer took a picture of me in a bathing suit, and people had some things to say. You know what I told them? I told them to kiss my fat ass!

[The Real audience applauds]

Tamera/Tyra: Thank you.

Jeannie Mai/Ellen DeGeneres: And while you’re at it, use a retinol cream every few days. You know, it works wonders of reducing signs of aging. Now even though I’m rich, I’m not Oprah rich – but I’m rich.

Loni Love/Oprah Winfrey: Ha, ha, ha – no you’re not.

[The Real audience laughs and applauds]

Jeannie/Ellen: Well, don’t worry, you don’t have to have Oprah money to get a fancy retinol cream – you can pick up a tube from your local drugstore for only $15 – man. I look good.

Tamera/Tyra: Yes, yes.

Loni/Oprah: Back in the day, we were always told: don’t eat bread, it’s bad for you, it’s full of carbs, calories and it’s a killer for your waistline. This made me sad. This made me not want to eat bread, because it’s a shame – because, as we all know, I. Love. Bread.

[The Real audience laughs]

Loni/Oprah: Do you know I love bread? I’ll say it again! I really like saying it like introducing myself – like I’m introducing John Travolta! I LOVE BREEEEEAAAAADDD!!!

Adrienne Houghton/Sally Jessy Raphael: Times sure have changed, but one thing will always stay the same: if your teen is talking back to you, you better NIP THAT IN THE BUD BEFORE THEY BECOME A CHEATING, LYING, WHINY-ASS ADULT! This is Sally, signing off!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE