Arsenio Hall Is Evacuating His Malibu Home And Headed To Baltimore

| 11.13.18
Arsenio Hall tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew that this week has been crazy! Crazier than the week he and Sherri got married an annulled in an hour.

While he was in what he calls one of the whitest states, which is Indiana, he heard about the California wildfires.  He was there visiting his son, and it’s so white that his son’s “ignorant a** friend” is white!

After hearing about the fires he rushed home to the “ghetto part of Malibu,” to see what was going on. His home is in a mandatory evacuation area so he had to have a police officer bring him to see his house and grab a few things for his trip to Baltimore.

He’ll be performing at the Baltimore Comedy Factory this weekend.

Arsenio Hall , Baltimore , California Fires

