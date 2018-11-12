Jamie Foxx Impacted By California Wildfires

Jamie Foxx was just one of many celebrities affected by the multiple wildfires tearing through California, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Caitlyn Jenner, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Orlando Bloom, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer had homes in the path of the blaze, and just like Foxx, all were forced to flee. Grammer’s home burned to the ground, as did the Malibu homes of April Geary and Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus.

“We’re all affected [in California.] We had to evacuate, so my kids and my family are in hotels but they’re safe,” the actor told ET’s Nischelle Turner at the premiere of his upcoming action-adventure Robin Hood in New York City.

“But at least 25 people lost their lives, a lot of people are hurting in my neighborhood in Thousand Oaks, and of course, you know, the shootings,” Foxx said, referring to the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill last week, which left 12 people dead.

“So, I can’t tell people enough, in a world right now where it’s sort of crazy times to just look for the good in people. Stop looking for the bad in people,” he added. “And just pray for the kids, man, pray for everybody in California. People are losing their whole existence. we were fortunate enough to be able to move but a lot of people aren’t, so just God bless all.”

Meanwhile, Foxx’s upcoming action blockbuster Robin Hood takes place in medieval England, and he plays Little John – a Moorish military commander. According to msn.com, for this iteration, they opted not to have Jamie affect a British accent for the role.

“We tried to do this with a sort of suspension of reality in a sense, we just sort of put our own spin on. So everybody had a different vernacular,” Foxx explained. “I basically patterned my voice pattern after the guy in Malcolm X, when Denzel went to jail… Every time I would do a line I would go think back [to that actor]… and a little bit of Anthony Hopkins.”

Robin Hood hits theaters Nov. 21.