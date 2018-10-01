Arsenio Is Not Calling Kanye ‘Ye’

| 10.01.18
Kanye West has been making headlines lately and he has now decided to change his name! He’s ‘Ye’ now. “His mama named him Kanye, I’m gonna call him Kanye,” Arsenio Hall said. After all of his antics Hall is “taking a knee” when it comes to his music too.

He wouldn’t be surprised if next thing is running for president, “Kanye and Kavanagh 2020.”

Hall is headed to Columbia South, Carolina this weekend and will perform at the Comedy House for the first time.

Guy shares some advice, the people there “just want the hits,” he tells Hall to go with his best jokes!

