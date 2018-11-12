Roland Martin: The Organizers Of Black Voters Matter Demand Every Vote Be Counted

11.12.18
The vote continues in both Florida and Georgia.

Roland Martin says that in Georgia, Brian Kemp’s lead is getting smaller and he has made it very clear that he wants Stacey Abrams to coincide, but she refuses.

Cliff Albright of Black Voters Matter insists that “all votes need to be counted, including absentee and provisional ballots.”  People have returned absentee ballots but they are unaccounted for.  He has found that the blacker the county the more unaccounted for votes there are.

LaTosha Brown says that Black Voters Matter has created a phone bank that calls people and helps track down absentee ballots to make sure every vote is counted.

Both insist that this election is too important to not count every vote.

2018 Midterm elections , Roland Martin

