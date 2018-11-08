Willie Moore Jr Show
Roland Martin: We Got Things Done

A lot of people were disappointed after Andrew Gillum lost, especially because he had been ahead in the polls for weeks. Roland Martin tells Willie that it’s okay to be upset about that but we also have to remember the good. Over 1 million formerly incarcerated people in the state of Florida will have their right to vote restored to them.

In Texas Beto lost to Ted Cruz and Martin found good in that situation too. He says Beto brought folks to the polls in huge numbers which helped Democrats take three seats back from Republicans. Like, Colin Allred who beat Pete Sessions.

The takeaway is that we got things done in the 2018 midterm elections, but we still have work to do.

2018 midterms , Roland Martin

