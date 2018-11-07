Celebs Who Voted In The 2018 Midterms

1. LeToya Luckett And Her Baby Bump

TOMORROW IS THE BIG DAY!! I voted because I want change. The 1st thing that came to mind as I stood in that booth is my daughter. She will be born into an administration that doesn’t have her best interest at heart & I want to do whatever I can to change that. Get out & VOTE!! Make your voices heard!! 2018 Election Day is tomorrow, and I’m joining @phenomenal.ly for the #PhenomenalVoter challenge where I’ll repost your voting photos! Here’s how it works: Go to your polling place (find it at vote.org) — and VOTE! Post a selfie with your “I voted” sticker, or some other proof that you voted, with one sentence explaining why you voted. Tag me and @phenomenal.ly and add the hashtag #PhenomenalVoter. I will repost my favorite #PhenomenalVoter photos, so make them good, and follow along tomorrow!

2. Beyonce Showed Support For Beto

3. Rihanna Was Behind Andrew Gillum

FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!

4. Oprah Showed Support For Stacey Abrams

5. Kerry Washington Headed To The Polls

6. Alicia Keys Voted

7. Zendaya Voted

I voted, you?

8. Jada Got Her Sticker

VOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTE!!! I did💛

9. Larenz Voted

10. Kerry Washington Rocking Her ‘I Voted’ Sticker

11. Karruche Voted

FEELING GREAT!!!

12. Jussie Smollett

13. Nia Long Shows Off Her Sticker

14. Romany Malco

15. Kelly Rowland Got Her Vote On

BOOM!!!!!👊🏾

