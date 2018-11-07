Celebs Who Voted In The 2018 Midterms

View this post on Instagram

TOMORROW IS THE BIG DAY!! I voted because I want change. The 1st thing that came to mind as I stood in that booth is my daughter. She will be born into an administration that doesn’t have her best interest at heart & I want to do whatever I can to change that. Get out & VOTE!! Make your voices heard!! 2018 Election Day is tomorrow, and I’m joining @phenomenal.ly for the #PhenomenalVoter challenge where I’ll repost your voting photos! Here’s how it works: Go to your polling place (find it at vote.org) — and VOTE! Post a selfie with your “I voted” sticker, or some other proof that you voted, with one sentence explaining why you voted. Tag me and @phenomenal.ly and add the hashtag #PhenomenalVoter. I will repost my favorite #PhenomenalVoter photos, so make them good, and follow along tomorrow!