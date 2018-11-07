Celebs Who Voted In The 2018 Midterms

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
View this post on Instagram TOMORROW IS THE BIG DAY!! I voted because I want change. The 1st thing that came to mind as I stood in that booth is my daughter. She will be born into an administration that doesn’t have her best interest at heart & I want to do whatever I can to change that. Get out & VOTE!! Make your voices heard!! 2018 Election Day is tomorrow, and I’m joining @phenomenal.ly for the #PhenomenalVoter challenge where I’ll repost your voting photos! Here’s how it works: Go to your polling place (find it at vote.org) — and VOTE! Post a selfie with your “I voted” sticker, or some other proof that you voted, with one sentence explaining why you voted. Tag me and @phenomenal.ly and add the hashtag #PhenomenalVoter. I will repost my favorite #PhenomenalVoter photos, so make them good, and follow along tomorrow! A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:26pm PST
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 6, 2018 at 2:09pm PST
View this post on Instagram FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 4, 2018 at 11:29am PST
View this post on Instagram U never know who’s gonna come a knocking! #teamabrams A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Nov 1, 2018 at 10:51am PDT
View this post on Instagram #VoteWithUs I’m soooooo inspired by all the historic turnout!!!!! WE ARE THE PEOPLE. ALL OF US!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️ Take a pic of yourself and tag #votewithus so I can send you some looooooooove! And gratitude. XOXOXOXO #vote A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Nov 6, 2018 at 11:00am PST
View this post on Instagram For all of our ancestors that fought and died and lived and survived and created everything we now have access to, I bow down in deep deep honor. We are proud to be your wildest dream and we won’t let you down!!!! Let’s keep it up we are awake, aware, growing and powerful!! #votewithus 💥💥💥 (check my story) A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Nov 6, 2018 at 1:09pm PST
View this post on Instagram I voted, you? A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Nov 5, 2018 at 3:32pm PST
View this post on Instagram VOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTE!!! I did💛 A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Nov 4, 2018 at 12:36pm PST
View this post on Instagram I VOTED!!! #MidTermElections2018 #AintNoSittinOnTheSideLines #YaDig #Vote A post shared by Larenz Tate (@larenztate) on Nov 6, 2018 at 9:11am PST
View this post on Instagram I did it! Felt soooooo good. #Vote #whenweallvote #WeMatter A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Nov 2, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT
View this post on Instagram FEELING GREAT!!! A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Nov 6, 2018 at 8:15am PST
View this post on Instagram #IVoted... did you? #VOTE ✊🏿 A post shared by @ jussiesmollett on Nov 6, 2018 at 9:48am PST
View this post on Instagram No Excuses!!! Final hours to use your POWER!!! ❤️ A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong) on Nov 6, 2018 at 3:56pm PST
View this post on Instagram Please make an informed #vote. I provide pointers in my previous IG post. #vote2018 A post shared by Romany Malco (@romanymalco) on Nov 6, 2018 at 8:22am PST
View this post on Instagram BOOM!!!!!👊🏾 A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Nov 6, 2018 at 3:01pm PST
