Inside Her Story: Black Witch University

Since it’s almost Halloween Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with the founders of Black Witch University, Lakeesha Harris and Lorena Bostic-Seals.

Black Witch University in its second year and currently holding classes in Louisiana.

Harris explains that these beliefs and practices go back to Africa. She says this culture was stripped from us by Europeans, and we were given Christianity. However she does believe that you can be a Christian witch.

They focus on crafting magical gardens and teaching psychic self defense. Bostic-Seals says this type of self defense is used to defend us from “energy vampires.” Those are the people who suck the joy right out of you. They teach their students to build up “an energetic wall that can’t be penetrated” by people.

