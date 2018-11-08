Mark Wahlberg Is Helping Octavia Spencer With Her Fitness Goals

Octavia Spencer is working hard to get into the best shape of her life with a little help from her “Instant Family” co-star, Mark Wahlberg.

Over the summer, the Academy Award-winning actress started documenting her fitness journey on Instagram and she credits Wahlberg for being an “inspiration” with helping her get in shape.

“He really rubbed off on me,” Spencer said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday. “I was kind of stalking him on Instagram and I didn’t think it was real, [him] waking up and working out at 4 o’clock…they really do get up every morning.”

The actress said she has only had one session with Wahlberg, but she’s learned so much from the former rapper.

“I did one [workout] and that was enough,” Spencer said. “All joking aside, he is such a fitness guru that he actually has helped me modify what I’ve been doing with my trainer.”

“I love him for that,” she continued. “Fitness and weight loss is such a personal journey, so when you have a god like that going, ‘Hey, let me help you,’ you’re like, ‘Thank you, god!’”

She’s been chronicling her fitness routine on social media ever since!

"I usually get up around 2:30 A.M.," says @markwahlberg describing his early bird routine.



And the only person who's ever showed up to workout with him that early? Co-star @octaviaspencer! pic.twitter.com/mY1MoDM0fD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 8, 2018

“The Help” star also spoke about the current status of her dating life when “celebrity matchmaker” Ellen asked her if she’s seeing anyone and if there’s a certain star she’s crushing on.

“Kinda, not really,” Spencer said. “But did Brad Pitt say something about me, is that what this is about? ‘Cause I saw him Sunday, I saw Brad Pitt Sunday night, and I squeezed him. Is that what this is about?”

“You squeezed him and then the security –” Ellen began.

“His face lit up and then security whisked him away,” Spencer said. “Well, you can hook me up with Brad. But we’re just friends, Brad and I, don’t start that rumor, Ellen. Brad and I are just friends.”

The talk show host then suggested she hook up with the Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba… but sadly, the actor is engaged. Ellen reminded Spencer that marriages in Hollywood “don’t last,” she said.

“Line up. At least get yourself in there,” Ellen added.

Watch below:

Spencer also competed in Ellen’s popular “5 Second Rule” game but played by her own rules.

