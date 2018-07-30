CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Octavia Spencer, Lebron James Team For Netflix Limited Series ‘Madam C.J. Walker’

Leave a comment

Octavia Spencer and LeBron James are coming for those edges as executive producers of Madam C.J. Walker, a limited series about America’s first black, female billionaire for Netflix.

Spencer will star in the eight-episode series, which is based on the book On Our Own Ground by A’Lelia Bundles, Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, who will also serve as a consultant. The show will recount the untold story of how Walker, a black hair care pioneer and mogul, overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and some trifling family to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire.

Black Nativity helmer Kasi Lemmons will direct the pilot and also exec produce, and Nicole Asher is penning the script. Janine Sherman Barroisand Elle Johnson will also serve as executive producers, along with Maverick Carter of James’ SpringHill Entertainment, and Zero Gravity’s Mark Holder and Christine Holder. The project hails from Warner Bros. Television.

“It’s so exciting for all of us to keep building SpringHill, see it mature, and continue to find its voice. We are really focused on growing with authenticity and substance,” Carter said. “For us, this is totally about great stories and great partners. Partnering with Octavia to tell the story of Madam C.J. Walker is the ideal first project for SpringHill to take an important step into scripted drama.”

Walker, the daughter of slaves, was orphaned at age seven, married at 14, and widowed at 20. She spent two decades laboring as a washerwoman, earning $1.50 a week. Everything changed, though, following Walker’s discovery of a revolutionary hair care formula for black women. By the time she died in 1919, she had built a beauty empire from the ground up, amassing wealth unprecedented among black women.

Get Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle From Black Women At Essence Festival 2018

30 photos Launch gallery

Get Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle From Black Women At Essence Festival 2018

Continue reading Octavia Spencer, Lebron James Team For Netflix Limited Series ‘Madam C.J. Walker’

Get Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle From Black Women At Essence Festival 2018

Essence Festival 2018 happened and the Superdome and the NOLA streets were filled with stylish women. From braids to afros to curly styles and wraps, we were crushing on all the fabulous hairstyles! Click through our gallery and find inspiration for your next style.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Hair , Black Millionaires , lebron james , Madam C.J. Walker , NetFlix , Octavia Spencer

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close