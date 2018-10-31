Mark Wahlberg Talks Family And Faith [WATCH]

Mark Wahlberg has always spoken out about the importance of faith and family. In interviews in the past he shared that he gets up to pray at 2:30 in the morning and how it makes his day.

Moreover, he’s currently traveling to different cities to promote his new movie, “Instant Family.” Even though this movie isn’t faith-based it will give insight to what children in the foster system go through as well as the battles they face.

During an interview with The Christian Post, Mark said, “Just like this movie, this couple brings in three beautiful kids. And there is this kind of honeymoon period. And then there’s this very difficult time when reality sets in. But ultimately, they fall madly in love with each other. And they want to fight for these kids. There’s nothing more important than faith and family.”

Lastly, during the interview Mark expressed that in New York on a Saturday evening he much rather go to church than go see a Broadway Show.

He said, “I’ve been very blessed and very fortunate. And it’s because of the focus that I put on my faith and on my family that have allowed me to accomplish so many things. Also, with the failure and disappointment and loss, life is not easy.”

