Nene Leakes On Husband Gregg’s Stage 3 Colon Cancer: ‘We Just Weren’t Prepared’

NeNe Leakes confirmed on Sunday’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that her husband Gregg has stage 3 colon cancer.

As reported by People, NeNe, 50, explained on the Bravo series that Gregg first experienced symptoms in May.

“It was Cinco de Mayo,” she said on Sunday’s episode. “Gregg was in excruciating pain. Like, I’ve never seen him say, ‘I’m hurting so bad, the pain is so bad in my stomach.’ And finally he said to me, ‘Take me to the hospital.’ “

After Gregg’s diagnosis, he had emergency surgery to have part of his colon removed.

“We just weren’t prepared to hear that,” NeNe recalled.

“I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that we need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it,” said Gregg.

“I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go,’ ” he added. “‘I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work here is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.’ “

Gregg also revealed that he penned a letter to NeNe just in case he didn’t survive.

“I wrote a note to my doctor and I told him to give it to you if I didn’t come out,” he says, breaking down in tears. “Writing that note was the hardest thing I ever did in my life.”

Gregg survived that surgery and it inspired him to look forward to the journey ahead.

“You never know what’s in you until you at that door,” he said. “I never thought I had it in me to fight cancer. Now, I want to beat cancer’s ass.”

He told Nene, “You have been my light. I couldn’t do this without you. I couldn’t. I wouldn’t even try. So I want to thank you, baby.”

“They cut my colon out, my heart got bigger,” Gregg said. “I don’t need it. It’s gone. It was infected.”

NeNe and Gregg have been married since 1997 and share two sons: Bryson and Brentt.

Back in September, NeNe revealed that Gregg was doing “really, really good” after a five-hour procedure she hoped was his “last surgery towards a full recovery.”

On Sunday’s premiere, she opened up about the emotional challenges of watching her husband battle this disease.

“It’s a very hard role to take care of someone. I feel like if I crumble, then Gregg and Brentt is going to be over. I just feel like I have to be the strong voice,” she said.

“There’s a chance the cancer could come back, but thank God that he caught it when he did catch it,” NeNe continued. “He could not be here.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8pm ET on Bravo.

