Nene Leakes Asks For Prayers For Husband Before His Surgery

NeNe Leakes has once again turned to fans for support during her husband Gregg’s difficult battle with cancer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted an image of prayer hands to her Instagram account on Monday, asking fans to send prayers for Gregg as he prepares to enter surgery.

 

 

“My hunni is having what we hope and pray is his last surgery towards a full recovery today! It will be a long surgery so we are asking you to pray for the surgeon’s hands, pray for Gregg’s comfort please! Prayers, strength, peace and kindness for myself, his children and family during this time!” she wrote.

“Amen (come on pray warriors) Lord i tell ya, sometimes you never know what a person is going thru! I will update you all as much as i can on my insta story,” she continued.

Gregg was diagnosed in June after a 16-day hospital stay in May. According to NeNe, if all goes well, Monday’s procedure will be the last surgery in his treatment.

This was the couple in August:

 

PHOTO: PR Photos

