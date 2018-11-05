Did Marlo Hampton’s Homophobic Slur Doom Her From Getting ‘RHOA’ Peach? [Video]

If you’re a fan of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” you’re no doubt aware of the shows intense popularity. If our math is correct, it just started its 11th season on Sunday evening past.

Over the course of the show’s reign, several ladies have come and gone and even come back (Hello NeNe, Sheree). Interestingly there’s one cast member who’s been consistently hanging around since season 4, but can’t get any love as a full-timer. That would be Marlo Hampton.

So, you might ask yourself, why can’t Marlo get a peach? Look at all the time she’s put in? What more does she have to do? Well, according to a report via theJasmineBrand, the chances of her becoming an official cast member are pretty slim. Accordig to sources, it was an inflammatory comment that Hampton made several seasons ago that have haunted her ever since. The story goes that when Marlo used the word f*gg*t on the show, it supposedly sealed her fate of never getting a permanent spot.

It was back in 2012 when Hampton spouted the word when she and former cast member, Sheree Whitfield, were in each other’s faces during their South Africa trip. In the midst of arguing over why Marlo WASN’T invited by Sheree to a party, hhere’s what came out of Hampton’s mouth …

“And any way, that’s why you don’t have a man, Go and hang with them f*gg*ts.”

Watch:

The fight between Marlo and Sheree in South Africa is so stupid but also one of my all time favourites. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/XaKMUcKAhE — Housewives Historian (@cuntneykardash) November 3, 2018

Needless to say, the man who oversees the show, and is openly gay, BRAVO executive Andy Cohen (pictured directly above), was allegedly livid about it, per sources. Not that it helped, but Marlo did apologize on her website.

“I would like to offer from the bottom of my heart the fullest and most heartfelt apology for my recent use of an anti-gay slur. When I used this word, I was not mindful of the demeaning connotation that this has in the gay community. My speech was irresponsible, thoughtless and said with the intention of conveying anger rather than as a statement on my feelings towards the gay community as a whole…I applaud and admire this community for their triumph over a sometimes harsh, mean spirited society that discriminates and even violently attacks those who are different. These are obstacles that I relate to and that I have been inspired by them to overcome. I celebrate this community and am saddened by any indication otherwise, that my actions may have caused…”

The article also notes that Marlo apologized on that season’s reunion show for using the word, but it didn’t make any difference.

“Not only was Andy upset, but it was damaging with the LGBTQ viewers and execs at the network,” a source reportedly said.

But hey, the bottom line is Marlo Hampton is still very much associated with the show while Andy keeps exacting his revenge.

Thoughts?

