Power fans get ready because it looks like 50 Cent will be doing a prequel of the show. 50 Cent’s character, Kanan was killed off last season and it left fans wanting to know about the backstory of him.

On social media, 50 Cent posted a picture of him sitting on old school police cards and told fans about the prequel. In this series fans will be able to see how Tommy, Tasha and Ghost developed a friendship and what all went down before he was arrested. 50 Cent wouldn’t play himself because it would be late 80’s early 90’s so they would have to cast a younger version of him.

So far there’s no word on when the show would air.

‘Power’ Prequel In The Works was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com