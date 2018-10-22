Russ Parr Morning Show
50 Cent Goes Savage On Ashanti After She Only Sells 24 Concert Tickets

MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

In the early 2000’s people would pay a nice coin to see Ashanti perform, but now not so much. According to BET, the singer was booked to perform at Stony Brook University, but only sold 24 tickets. Teyana Taylor was supposed to perform at the school and pulled out of the show two weeks before.

The school decided to book Ashanti as the headliner, but didn’t expect these low ticket sales. The student organization at Stony Brook University released a statement saying, “As an organization, we do our best to host programs for students while providing diversity and inclusion. However, we have struggled to execute certain aspects. With only a week before the concert, only 24 tickets were sold to students.”

 

If not being able to sell tickets wasn’t bad enough, 50 Cent decided to have some fun with this topic and talk about it on social media. 50 Cent said, “Ashanti show canceled after only 24 tickets sold. wait a minute, I thought I told everybody not to f**k with this fool. I want the names and social’s of everybody who bought a ticket now. LOL GET THE STRAP.” He also had some advice for Ashanti about where her next performance should be. He said, “Do Basement parties then it can still feel like it’s lit I don’t know what to say. LOL get the strap.”

 

